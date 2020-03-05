And here comes… Zoe!

Hi Everyone.

I know it’s been a shamefully long time since I last wrote to you all, but it’s because I’ve been busy. And the result of all that business is… Zoe!

So, I’m thrilled to announce the publication of my latest baby, a road trip novel called The Road to Zoe, out this Tuesday, the 10th of March 2020.

I do hope you’ll enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed writing it. Don’t hesitate to drop me a line and let me know. I love hearing from readers.

Love to all. Nick xxx

The Road to Zoe

She ran away from the truth,

but she can’t run forever.

Seven years after his sister vanished without a trace, Jude is on the road, determined not to return home until he has found her. He wants to reunite his broken family, but more than this he wants to know why Zoe left—what happened when they were kids, on that terrible day when everything fell apart.

They’d been enjoying the funfair—grasping a rare moment of happiness following their parents’ divorce—when after a ride together, Zoe had stopped speaking to her mother’s new partner. Though Mandy believed he was the man she’d waited all her life for, her love for her daughter trumped even that, and soon suspicions of an unthinkable betrayal shattered the family.

So finding Zoe would be just the start. If Jude can find her, then what happens next will depend on the story she’s been carrying with her all these years. Because when families are destroyed by dark secrets, can the wounds ever truly heal?

Pre-order here, at the special low introductory price (£1.99 in the UK).

For Kindle

->Amazon UK ->Amazon USA ->Amazon Australia

In Paperback

->Amazon UK ->Amazon USA ->Amazon Australia

In Audiobook

->Amazon UK ->Amazon USA ->Amazon Australia